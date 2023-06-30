ashington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): The US Department of Defence's Defence Security Cooperation Agency, on Thursday, approved the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) for an estimated cost of USD 332.2 million.

The arms package is to include 30mm ammunition, spare parts for wheeled vehicles and other items, a statement from the agency said. This is the 10th arms-sales package to Taiwan under US President Joe Biden.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of 30 mm Ammunition and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 332.2 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the Department of Defence's Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has requested to buy various unclassified 30 mm ammunition, including 30 mm High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer rounds, 30 mm multi-purpose rounds, and 30 mm training rounds; engineering technical services, including configuration control, production support, ammunition testing, and Load, Assemble, and Pack services; other technical services, including sourcing and acquisition assistance, Navy civilian personnel costs, contract support services, support on technical data requests, responses to Requests for Information, up to two (2) Program Management Reviews per year, and testing and documentation associated with contract procurements; and other related elements of logistic and program support. The estimated total cost is USD 332.2 million," it added.

According to the statement, the proposed sale serves the US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. It will also help to improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.

The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient's CM34 Armored Vehicles, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats. This ammunition will contribute to the recipient's goal of maintaining its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this ammunition into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

After the US approved the arms sale, Taiwan thanked the State Department and tweeted, "We appreciate @StateDept approving the #FMS of 30mm ammunition and related equipment, as well as Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement. Both FMS are under the procedure of notifying @congressdotgov."

"These #FMS are based on #TaiwanRelationsAct and #SixAssurances, providing the need for enhancing our defence capacity as well as maintaining regional stability," it added. (ANI)

