Washington, DC [US], January 24 (ANI): US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, will visit India on January 26 to speak on two panels at the India-US Forum, with a focus on shared energy priorities along with other challenges.

During his visit, he will be visiting New Delhi and Hyderabad from January 26 to 31.

Also Read | Apple Watch Saves Life: London-Based Doctor Saves Life of Elderly Women Mid-Air Using Apple Watch's Banned 'Pulse Oximeter' That Monitors Blood Oxygen Levels.

In New Delhi, he will speak on two panels at the India-US Forum, "focusing on shared energy priorities and on opportunities and challenges around critical minerals for the global energy transition," the US Department of State said in a release.

Moreover, Pyatt will also meet with senior Indian officials on the shared agenda around energy transition, reliable supply chains, and energy security.

Also Read | US: Early Trends Show Former President Donald Trump Dominating in New Hampshire With 53.8% Votes, Nikki Haley Trails Behind With 45.5%.

During his time in Hyderabad, he will meet with private sector officials and innovators.

"In Hyderabad, he will meet with private sector officials and innovators to explore opportunities to accelerate the energy transition and diversify renewable energy supply chains," the statement noted.

Moreover, Assistant Secretary Pyatt will also advance commercial cooperation with private sector partners in India's rapidly growing clean energy sector.

The release emphasised that India is a vital energy partner for the United States and a member of the Minerals Security Partnership.

Last year, the ministerial meeting of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) was held between Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in New Delhi.

During the meeting, India and the US noted the growing importance of bilateral energy cooperation and underscored the importance of bilateral clean energy engagement.

Both nations welcomed the growing energy trade between the two countries. The two nations underscored the importance of bilateral clean energy engagement and the achievements of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP) in strengthening energy security, creating opportunities for clean energy innovation, addressing climate change and creating employment generation opportunities.

India and the United States enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)