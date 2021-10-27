Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): The United States can have constructive talks with Russia and China at the upcoming G20 meeting on the issue of providing aid to the Afghan people, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, however, adding that such talks "would be more difficult" would Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in attendance.

"I think the characterization on Russia and China, I would take a little bit of issue with that. I think that we can have constructive conversations with both of them, it would be more difficult to do in this circumstance because neither Xi nor Putin will be there, but there will be other formats in which we will be able to engage the Russians and Chinese on [aid to Afghanistan], including through various regional meetings where they have representatives," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Also Read | US to Put Sputnik V and Other COVID-19 Vaccines on ‘Green’ Travel List After WHO Authorisation, Says CDC.

Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the Taliban took control of the country on August 15. The country's humanitarian crisis has worsened in the past few weeks.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Rome, Italy for the G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30-31, the White House informed on Thursday.

Also Read | WHO Says Decision on Covaxin’s Emergency Use Listing Recommendation Expected Within 24 Hours.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that additional information about individual bilateral engagements on the margins of the G20 will be forthcoming.

From Rome, President Biden will travel to Glasgow, the United Kingdom from November 1-2 to participate in the World Leader Summit at the start of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26), the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)