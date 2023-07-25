Washington DC [US], July 25 (ANI): After his China trip, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry is scheduled to undertake a five-day visit to India on Tuesday to discuss climate and clean energy.

During his visit from July 25 to 29, Kerry will visit Delhi and Chennai. In Delhi, Secretary Kerry will meet with senior government officials.

Also Read | Pakistan Economics Woes Continue As Gas Prices Likely to Rise by 45% Amid IMF’s Demand.

Kerry's visit is to advance shared objectives on climate and clean energy, including mutual efforts to build a platform for investments in renewable energy and storage solutions, support the deployment of zero-emission buses, and diversify clean energy supply chains, the US State Department said in a statement.

"In Chennai, Secretary Kerry will attend the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting," the statement read.

Also Read | Pakistan Floods: 133 Killed, 215 Injured As Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc Country.

Notably, the G-20's environment and climate sustainability ministers will meet on July 28 in Chennai.

Kerry's visit to India came at a time when New Delhi is focussing more on sustainable energy.

Recently, on Saturday, in a video message to the G20 Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India now plans to achieve 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity by the year 2030.

“No talk about the future, sustainability or growth and development can be complete without energy. It impacts development at all levels, from individuals to nations,” the Prime Minister said at the meeting that brought together ministers from the countries in the G20 grouping.

He pointed out that India is among the global leaders in solar and wind power and is making great efforts in green growth and energy transition.

Earlier, US climate envoy John Kerry ended his four-day visit to China on July 19 without any new agreements. In fact, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, insisted in a speech that China would pursue its goals to phase out carbon dioxide pollution at its own pace and in its own way.

Still, Kerry appeared buoyed that the world’s two biggest polluters had restarted discussions, which had been frozen for a year because of strained relations over Taiwan, trade and other issues. He insisted he was not disappointed in the outcome, noting that just talking marked progress, according to the Washington Post.

“We had very frank conversations but we came here to break new ground,” Kerry said, adding, “It is clear that we are going to need a little more work.” (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)