Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the storming of Brazil's Presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court. He asserted that using violence to attack democratic institutions is "unacceptable."

Blinken's statement came after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers on Sunday and entered the country's congressional building, the Supreme Court, and the Planalto Presidential Palace, CNN reported citing images shown in Brazilian media.

Antony Blinken tweeted, "We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions." Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. He said that US President Joe Biden is following the situation closely and Washington's support for Brazil's democratic institutions is "unwavering." Jake Sullivan tweeted, "The United States condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil. President Biden is following the situation closely and our support for Brazil's democratic institutions is unwavering. Brazil's democracy will not be shaken by violence."

Speaking to CNN Brasil, Brazil's Interim Senate President Veneziano Vital do Rogo said that footage showed massive crowds in Brasilia walking up on a ramp that leads to the congressional building and reaching the Green Room, which is located outside the lower house of Congress Chamber.

As per the CNN report, footage showed Bolsonaro's supporters entering the Supreme court and the presidential palace. The breaches come about a week after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took over as Brazilian President after he defeated Bolsonaro in a run-off election in October.

Supporters of Bolsonaro have camped out in Brasilia since Lula took over as Brazilian President. No session was underway in either house of Congress and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was not in the building when the people stormed the government buildings.

A team assembled for the newly-elected President was working inside the palace when the protesters entered, according to CNN. Officials at Planalto Palace have been waiting for the Air Force to evacuate them from the building.

A male protester was seen sitting at the desk of Brazil's Congress president after the supporters of Bolsonaro entered the lower house's building, as per the CNN report. As per the report, the video footage showed Bolsonaro supporters walking through the palace and holding up Brazilian flags in a large window to groups of supporters who are on the ground.

Brazil's Attorney General's office (MPF) has said that it is conducting an investigation of all those involved in the breaching of the country's congressional building, the Supreme Court, and the Planalto Presidential Palace on Sunday. (ANI)

