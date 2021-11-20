Washington [US], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States condemns the Sudanese military's violent crackdown on protesters this week and renewed its call for the return of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a release.

"The United States strongly condemns the violent crackdown by security forces against peaceful protesters on November 17, which resulted in at least 15 deaths and scores of injuries," Price said on Friday.

The State Department also called for the immediate restoration of Sudan's civilian-led government, including the return of Hamdok.

Earlier this week, the UN expressed its "immense concern" over the use of excessive force during the protests in Sudan over the last weekend when at least seven civilians were killed.

On Wednesday, The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said ten people angered by October's military takeover in Sudan were shot dead during protests

Sudan has been rocked by violence since the military seized power on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting its civilian leaders. Thousands have been taking to the streets across the country to demand a transition to civilian rule. (ANI/Sputnik)

