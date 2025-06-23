Dubai, Jun 23 (AP) Iran launched missile attacks Monday on a US military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the volatile region.

The US confirmed the air base in Qatar was targeted by a missile attack from Iran and said no casualties were reported.

Shortly after the attack, the Gulf nation of Bahrain that is home to the US 5th Fleet headquarters temporarily suspended flights in its airspace, which is similar to what Qatar did shortly before it was hit. (AP)

