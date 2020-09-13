Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): The United States and Cyprus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct a new training centre which will provide expertise for the rest of the region on border security and nonproliferation, said Michael Pompeo, State Department Secretary on Saturday (local time).

Following the meeting with Cyprus President Anastasiades, Pompeo tweeted, "Fantastic to see Cyprus President Anastasiades today in Nicosia. The Republic of Cyprus is a key partner in the Eastern Mediterranean and we are committed to deepening our bilateral relationship."

Also Read | Indian Expat in UAE Honoured by Police After He Returns Bag Containing USD 14,000 Cash and Gold.

According to a press statement issued by the State Department, "Today the foreign minister and I just signed an MoU to create a new training center to be funded by the United States and built here in Cyprus. It will provide expertise for the rest of the region on border security and nonproliferation. It will be known as the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security, or CYCLOPS," Pompeo said as quoted in a Saturday release from the US State Department."

Pompeo further said that the US will continue to support a comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation which would benefit all Cypriots as well as the wider region. (ANI)

Also Read | Liberia Declares Rape ‘National Emergency’ After Alarming Spike in Sexual Assault Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)