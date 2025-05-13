Washington, May 13 (AP) Retail egg prices in the United States fell last month after setting records at the start of the year, according to government data released Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index showed the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs dropped to USD 5.12 in April. It was the first month-to-month decline in egg prices since October 2024.

In March, US egg prices had climbed to a record USD 6.23 per dozen. It was unclear how much egg prices would fall in April because demand is usually high during Easter.

In April 2024, US egg prices averaged USD 2.86 per dozen. But they have marched steadily higher because of a persistent outbreak of bird flu, which has killed more than 169 million birds – most of them egg-laying chickens -- since early 2022. (AP)

