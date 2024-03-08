World News | US Envoy Garcetti Discusses Defence Strategy with Indian Military Leaders, Educators

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti engaged in discussions on US-India Defense strategy and foreign policy formulation with India's military leaders and educators at the Army War College, Mhow.

https://twitter.com/USAmbIndia/status/1766030062233751932/photo/1

Also Read | Messi Saves the Day! Argentina Grandma Survives Hamas Attack by Talking About Lionel Messi (See Pic and Video).

In an official post on X, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti @USAmbIndia says, "I had a great discussion on #USIndiaDefense strategy and foreign policy formulation with some of India's military leaders & educators at the Army War College, Mhow. Our joint commitment to a secure, free, and open #IndoPacific is stronger than ever. #USIndiaFWD."

During the dialogue, both sides reaffirmed their joint commitment to fostering a secure, free, and open Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Calls for Revitalising Partnership With Allies Like India To Counter China; Vows To Stand Up Against Vladimir Putin in State of Union Speech.

US Ambassador to India Garcetti emphasised the enduring strength of the US-India partnership, particularly in the realm of defense cooperation and regional security.

Additionally, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, inaugurated the Foreign Agricultural Service Taste of America Booth at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

At the event, Eric Garcetti emphasised the strong ties between India and the US.

He said, "Better together, stronger together--I would say even more delicious together. So we are so excited to launch this booth to encourage our Indian friends to think with us, to cook with us, to plan with us."

Garcetti said that he wanted to make this bridge two-way, bringing more Indian products to the United States and more American products to India.

Earlier, Garcetti had talked about Indian food and how much he liked it. He visited the Tamil Nadu Bhawan in New Delhi and tried some South Indian delicacies on a banana leaf and shared his experience tasting various Maharashtrian delicacies.

At the event in Bharat Mandapam, Eric said, "We know that this is more than just bringing good food. This is about Indian jobs. We know that when there's more American agriculture here, there'll be more Indian jobs. And that's a real win-win for everybody."

Additionally, the Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) will manage a rather large booth (18 square meters) at the USA pavilion to promote various US foods and ingredients.

Along with our FAS booth, this year's USA pavilion will feature various FAS trade associations/cooperators, representing various US products, including the California Walnut Commission, US Cranberries, US Pecans, US Eggs, the Poultry Export Council, and more.

Participation in this trade show provides a great opportunity to create awareness about US ingredients, as there is a growing demand and interest for tree nuts and berries from general consumers and importers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)