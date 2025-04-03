Taipei [Taiwan] April 3 (ANI): The US and the EU have restated their disapproval of any unilateral alterations to the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait following China's military's recent series of joint drills around Taiwan, which concluded last night, according to a report by Taipei Times.

US President Donald Trump "emphasizes the significance of upholding peace in the Taiwan Strait, advocating for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues, and reiterating our disapproval of any unilateral attempts to modify the status quo through force or coercion," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted by Taipei Times.

US Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told the Central News Agency that China's confrontational military actions and rhetoric "only escalate tensions and jeopardize the security of the region as well as global prosperity," as reported by Taipei Times.

"The United States champions peace and stability throughout the Taiwan Strait and opposes any unilateral alterations to the status quo, particularly through force or intimidation," she stated, according to Taipei Times.

In the meantime, the EU's foreign policy body, the European External Action Service (EEAS), expressed its apprehension regarding the Chinese exercises, indicating that the drills were "heightening cross-strait tensions," as reported by Taipei Times.

"The EU has a vested interest in maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral actions that shift the status quo through force or intimidation," an EEAS spokesperson was quoted by Taipei Times.

"We urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tensions, which should be settled through cross-strait dialogue," the EEAS spokesperson stated, as cited in the Taipei Times report.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday that the government has expressed its concerns to Beijing regarding a Chinese military exercise near Taiwan, according to Taipei Times.

"Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are exceedingly vital to the entire global community, including our nation," the top government spokesperson remarked during a press briefing, noting that Tokyo will "employ all necessary measures for vigilance and monitoring" in light of increased Chinese military operations near Taiwan recently, as reported by Taipei Times.

The Taipei Times report noted that Germany's foreign ministry on Wednesday emphasized that Taiwan's status should not be altered unless through a peaceful agreement, when questioned about China's military drills off Taiwan's coast.

"We have a direct interest in maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. It should only be altered through peaceful means and mutual understanding," a ministry spokesperson mentioned during a government press briefing, as quoted by Taipei Times. (ANI)

