Washington [US], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States-European Union Trade and Technology Council (US-EU TTC) will deepen information sharing on exports of critical technology among other things during this week's ministerial in Paris, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"You're going to see us deepen this [TTC] partnership and announce a number of key outcomes, including deeper information sharing on exports of critical US, EU technology, commitment to develop a joint roadmap on evaluation and measurement tools for trustworthy artificial intelligence and risk management," the official said.

The US-EU TTC second ministerial meeting is taking place on May 15-16 in Segway technology hub near Paris, France.

In June, US President Joe Biden, European Commission President von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel established the US-EU TTC to promote the transatlantic trade and investment. (ANI/Sputnik)

