Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Condemning the tragic shooting in Norway, the United States on Saturday (local time) expressed solidarity with the family of the victims and said that the country remains committed to advance a world that is free from violence.

Notably, two people were confirmed dead and 21 others wounded after a series of shootings rocked Oslo early Saturday morning, according to reports from the Norwegian capital.

Also Read | Pakistan: Tehreek-E-Taliban Warns Govt, Says Thier Fighters Will Wage Countrywide Jihad if Govt Does Not Fulfill Their Demands.

"The horrific shooting in Norway this morning has been felt around the world. The United States strongly condemns this act of terror. We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims, the diverse and strong LGBTQI+ community of Oslo, our close NATO ally Norway, and all who have been devastated by this senseless act," said the State Department in a press release.

"The United States has been in touch with the Norwegian government and offered to provide assistance. We remain committed to continuing to partner with Norway to advance a more equitable and just world for all, free from violence and discrimination," it added.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill Into Law (Watch Video).

In the Oslo shooting, the Norwegian police confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested for the shootings and that the incident is being investigated as a terror attack based on the assumption of a lone gunman.

The suspect is known by both the police and the Norwegian Secret Police (PST).

"We now contribute all relevant information we have to the Oslo police and work to clarify whether more acts of violence may have been planned. So far, we have no indications of that," the PST tweeted.

The perpetrator arrived at the London Pub, a nightclub with a large gay clientele, outside which he took out a firearm from a bag and started firing, NRK quoted an anonymous eyewitness as saying.

As people fled in panic, the shooter continued the carnage at a small street kitchen, and outside a nearby jazz club. All three crime scenes were in close proximity to one another and located in central Oslo.

The attack comes hours before a planned Pride parade in the Norwegian capital on Saturday. "The shooting outside the London Pub in Oslo last night was a cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people. My thoughts go to the victims and their relatives," NRK quoted Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store as saying. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)