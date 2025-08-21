Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 21 (ANI): The International Criminal Court (ICC), along with France and Belgium, has strongly condemned the US for imposing sanctions on ICC judges and prosecutors, labelling it a "flagrant attack" on the court's judicial independence.

In a statement on Wednesday (local time), the ICC deplored the US sanctions, vowing to continue its mandate undeterred, calling on its 125 member states to provide "firm and consistent support" for its work in delivering justice for victims of international crimes.

"These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution which operates under the mandate from 125 States Parties from all regions. They constitute also an affront against the Court's States Parties, the rules-based international order and, above all, millions of innocent victims across the world," ICC stated.

According to the statement issued by the US Department of State, the sanctions targeted four ICC officials, including Judges Kimberly Prost from Canada and Nicolas Guillou from France, along with Deputy Hawkins Deputy Prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan from Fiji and Mame Mandiaye Niang from Senegal.

Prost was sanctioned to authorise the ICC for an investigation into US personnel in Afghanistan, while Guillou authorised the ICC for the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant for alleged charges related to Israel's military activity in Gaza.

Shameem Khan and Niang are being sanctioned for continuing the ICC's actions against Israel.

France also expressed outrage over the sanctions, particularly those targeting French Judge Nicolas Guillou, calling them an attack on the ICC and its member states.

"France calls on the United States to withdraw all the sanctions adopted on the basis of the presidential Executive Order of 6 February 2025, which are contrary to the principle of the independence of the judicial system," the French embassy in the UK stated.

France reaffirmed its solidarity with the targeted judges and its unwavering support for the ICC's mission to combat impunity, pledging to work with European partners to ensure the court's independence.

Belgium echoed these concerns, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot emphasising the ICC's role as a "cornerstone of the rules-based international order" and reiterating Belgium's call for the EU to activate its Blocking Statute to shield the court from external pressure, asserting that "the fight against impunity must not be obstructed."

"Belgium once again strongly regrets the new sanctions imposed by the United States against judges and deputy prosecutors of the International Criminal Court. As with previous sanctions, Belgium reaffirms its unwavering support for the ICC, its independence and its staff. The ICC is a cornerstone of the rules-based international order, serving justice for victims of the gravest crimes on behalf of 125 States Parties across all continents... The fight against impunity must not be obstructed. Justice must remain free," Prevot said in a post on X. (ANI)

