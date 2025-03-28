Syracuse, Mar 28 (AP) A Cornell University student facing deportation was denied relief on Thursday by a federal judge hearing his legal challenge against the Donald Trump administration.

Judge Elizabeth Coombe rejected requests from Momodou Taal to temporarily halt his removal proceedings and the enforcement of two executive orders from President Donald Trump.

The 31-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom and Gambia had his student visa revoked this month and was asked to surrender to Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities for removal proceedings.

Taal's case comes as the Trump administration attempts to remove non-citizens from the country for participating in campus protests that the government deems antisemitic and sympathetic to the militant Palestinian group Hamas.

Students say the government is targeting them for advocating for Palestinian rights.

Taal and two co-plaintiffs filed a lawsuit March 15 seeking to block enforcement of executive orders he believed could lead to his deportation, arguing they violate free speech rights.

He was told a week after filing the lawsuit that his student visa had been revoked before the suit was filed, but that ICE agents had trouble locating him.

The government says Taal's visa was revoked because of his alleged involvement in "disruptive protests", disregarding university policies and creating a hostile environment for Jewish students.

Taal's lawyer, Eric Lee, said at a hearing on Tuesday that his client was being targeted for exercising free speech.

Coombe wrote that Taal did not meet the high burden for the temporary restraining orders. The judge added that Taal had not established that she had jurisdiction to halt his removal proceedings, which play out in immigration courts.

Taal, a doctoral student in Africana studies, was suspended last fall after a group of pro-Palestinian activists disrupted a campus career fair. He has been continuing his studies remotely.

A call seeking comment was made to Taal's lawyer. (AP)

