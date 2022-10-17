Pennsylvania [US], October 17 (ANI): US First Lady Jill Biden, who attended the National Football League final, was reportedly booed at the stadium by the fans of the only unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

On Sunday, after the final match between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, several unbeaten team players and fans left in National Football League reportedly booed Biden when she stepped onto Lincoln Financial Field, Fox News reported.

Several people attending the Eagles game tweeted about the apparent loud boos she received.

Clay Harbor, a television personality, tweeted, "Philly just BOO'd Jill Biden BAD. #FlyEaglesFly."

While another Twitter user said, "Shapiro and Fetterman can't be feeling too good about Jill Biden getting booed at the Philadelphia Eagle's home game tonight."

"Jill Biden destroyed by Boos in Philly from @Eagles fans. How could they subject her to the obvious? lmao #SNFonNBC," another Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, there were some supporters of the First Lady, who came out in support of her.

"Funny, I watched the game and didn't notice any boos. The guy reporting this didn't watch the game and was not able to present any evidence of it but some tweets. And Jill Biden Gets Mercilessly Booed at Eagles Game During Coin Toss," a Twitter user tweeted.

While, another Twitter user said, "And just what does that mean? who is Jill Biden? God? People beat Jesus Christ to an inch of his life spit on him placed a crown of thorns on his head and stabbed him in the heart. I'm sure Jill Biden Will Survive a boo or two, are you people possessed or something?"

According to Fox News, President Biden and Jill Biden are both huge Eagles fans. The current President was at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during Super Bowl LII when Philadelphia won their first title in a classic game against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

The President praised Eagles fans in May 2021.

"Philadelphia fans are the most informed and obnoxious fans in the world," Fox news quoted Biden as saying.

Earlier, in the NFL match, Philadelphia Eagles defeated Dallas 26-17 and remain undefeated in the NFL. (ANI)

