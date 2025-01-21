Washington, Jan 21 (PTI) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the State Department that the foreign policy of the US shall "champion core American interests" and always put America and its citizens first.

Trump signed the Executive Order on Mondy soon after Marco Rubio was confirmed by the US Senate as his Secretary of State.

“From this day forward, the foreign policy of the United States shall champion core American interests and always put America and American citizens first,” Trump said in his executive order.

“As soon as practicable, the Secretary of State shall issue guidance bringing the Department of State's policies, programmes, personnel, and operations in line with an America First foreign policy, which puts America and its interests first,” the executive order said.

In another executive order, Trump asked for enhanced screening of the visa application process.

“The United States must identify them before their admission or entry into the United States,” it said.

The US must ensure that admitted aliens and aliens otherwise already present in the country do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to the national security, Trump said in the executive order.

It re-establishes a uniform baseline for screening and vetting standards and procedures, consistent with the uniform baseline that existed on January 19, 2021, that will be used for any alien seeking a visa or immigration benefit of any kind.

Trump has asked for vetting and screening to the maximum degree possible, of all foreign nationals who intend to be admitted, enter, or are already inside the US, particularly those aliens coming from regions or nations with identified security risks.

He also ordered identifying countries throughout the world for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension on the admission of nationals from those countries.

Trump ordered evaluation of all visa programmes to ensure that they are not used by foreign nation-states or other hostile actors to harm the security, economic, political, cultural, or other national interests of the United States.

Among other things, the executive order asks to evaluate the adequacy of programmes designed to ensure the proper assimilation of lawful immigrants into the United States and recommend any additional measures to be taken that promote a unified American identity and attachment to the Constitution, laws, and founding principles of the United States.

