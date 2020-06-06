World News | US Gears Up for Large-scale Protest Against Racism, Trump's Approach Against Agitators

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], June 6 (ANI): After days of continuous protests in the US demanding justice for African-American George Floyd, tens of thousands of people are set to launch a bigger demonstration on Saturday against racism and President Donald Trump's approach against the agitators.

Unlike other large-scale demonstrations which are usually led by some organisation or individual, more than a dozen protests have been advertised for Saturday by many organisations or individuals. The protests are speculated to go on till the early hours of Sunday morning (local time), reported The Washington Post.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says Job Data Shows 'Greatest Comeback in American History', Economists Not Impressed.

Meanwhile, the police have begun its preparations to handle the agitators. They have closed the downtown streets for vehicular traffic.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day.

Also Read | Pakistan Faces Petrol Shortage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Long Queues Seen at Fuel Stations in Karachi, Lahore; Here's Why.

On June 5, Washington DC Mayor Muriel E Bowser renamed a street outside the White House as "Black Lives Matter Plaza". She also ordered the city workers to paint "Black Lives Matter" in giant yellow letters along 16th Street. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)