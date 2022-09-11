Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal lauded the contribution of the Indian community in the development and growth of the Swaminarayan Mandir complex area during his visit to the temple on Saturday.

"I compliment Shri Swaminarayan Mandir for completing 10 glorious years here. The wonderful teaching surrounding Gyaan, Bhakti & Shraddha that Swami Maharaj promulgated all his life will continue to inspire me and guide me," Union Minister said addressing a media briefing later.

He said that the significant presence of the Indian community and the contribution of Indians in the development and growth of this area of LA is impressive.

"The complex at LA is a beautifully planned and executed temple. This is a huge service to society and Hinduism across the world," Goyal noted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles to attend the first Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.

The IPEF ministerial summit in Los Angeles concluded on Friday with a consensus from the partner countries on ministerial statements for each of the four IPEF pillars: Trade; Supply Chains; Clean Economy; and Fair Economy.

"Fruitful discussions had been held over the course of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial meeting to bring together a group of like-minded, rules-based, transparent countries with a shared interest in an open Indo-Pacific region," said Goyal after concluding the meeting.

Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai hosted counterparts from the 13 Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) partner countries - representing over 40 per cent of the global economy - at the first official in-person Ministerial meeting.

IPEF, a group of 13 countries, is a multilateral economic framework. Since its launch in May launch, IPEF countries have engaged in intensive discussions to scope out each pillar of the Framework.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched jointly by the USA and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23, 2022, in Tokyo.

India joined the IPEF and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the launch event along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and other leaders from partner countries. Previously, virtual Ministerial Meetings were held immediately after the launch on May 23 and thereafter from July 26-27, 2022.

India is committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region and would work towards deepening economic cooperation among partners for the growth and prosperity of the region. The framework is inclusive and allows flexibility to partner countries to associate with pillars based on their respective priorities, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. (ANI)

