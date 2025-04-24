New York, Apr 24 (PTI) The US House Committee of Foreign Affairs has slammed a report by the New York Times on the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The New York Times report titled “At Least 24 Tourists Gunned Down by Militants in Kashmir” states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India “called the shooting, the worst against civilians in the region for years, a ‘terror attack' and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

In a post on X, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority said, “Hey, @nytimes we fixed it for you. This was a TERRORIST ATTACK plain and simple. Whether it's India or Israel, when it comes to TERRORISM the NYT is removed from reality.”

In the post, the House Foreign Affairs Committee strikes the word “militants” in the headline and replaces it with the word “terrorists”, writing the word in bold and red.

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attaches in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday put the Simla Agreement and other bilateral accords with India on hold, suspended all trade, closed its airspace for Indian airlines and said any attempt to divert the water meant for it under the Indus Water Treaty will be considered an Act of War.

Islamabad also closed the Wagah border post, cancelled visas given to Indians under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and asked military advisers at the Indian High Commission to leave—mirroring steps taken the previous evening by India over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

