Tokyo [Japan], March 30 (ANI): US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasised the strong alliance between the United States and Japan in addressing Chinese aggression in the Taiwan Strait, as reported by Al Jazeera.

US Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, stated that both the United States and Japan share a "warrior ethos" in addressing China's aggression in the Taiwan Strait.

During a meeting in Tokyo with Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani on Sunday, Hegseth highlighted Japan as a key partner in countering China's military expansion. He reaffirmed America's commitment to maintaining credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region, including the Taiwan Strait, Al Jazeera cited.

"America is committed to sustaining robust, ready and credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait," Hegseth stated.

China has increasingly bolstered its military presence near Taiwan, conducting frequent air incursions and leaving open the possibility of using force to assert control over Taiwan.

In response, the US has ramped up military cooperation with Japan, with an emphasis on countering what both nations view as China's growing threat. Last year, the Biden administration unveiled plans to enhance coordination between US and Japanese forces in light of Beijing's actions, Al Jazeera reported.

Despite this, former President Donald Trump's "America First" rhetoric has raised concerns about the future of US security commitments in the region.

Currently, around 50,000 US troops are stationed in Japan, with many located in Okinawa, near Taiwan. Earlier this month, Trump criticized the US-Japan security alliance, questioning the balance of protection between the two countries and stating that while the US defends Japan, Japan does not offer the same support to the US, as cited by Al Jazeera.

China's military aggression in the Indo-Pacific has escalated in recent years, with increased naval and air operations near Taiwan and the South China Sea. Beijing's assertiveness includes frequent military drills, territorial expansion, and direct challenges to regional security, raising concerns among neighboring countries and global powers. (ANI)

