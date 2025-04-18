Taipei, Apr 18 (AP) Republican and Democratic lawmakers made their first trip to Taiwan under the new Trump administration a bipartisan one, aiming to show both Taiwan and China that US support for Taiwan's defence remains broad, despite the harsh words and heightened tariffs President Donald Trump has imposed for the Taiwanese.

Taiwan's leaders, in turn, have assured the Republican US administration that they have taken in Trump's complaints and are acting on them.

Also Read | US May Abandon Peace Efforts if Its Impossible To End War Between Russia and Ukraine, Warns Marco Rubio.

Many Asia-Pacific nations are eschewing the retaliatory criticism and tariffs of some of the US' European allies after Trump earlier this month slapped broad tariffs on many countries around the world, including a 32% one for Taiwan.

Despite that hit, conversations in Taiwan this week were “optimistic and forward-looking,” said Democratic Senator Chris Coons, who was visiting Taipei alongside two Republican senators. “I'm optimistic that we're going to see a strong next chapter in US-Taiwan relations," he said.

Also Read | US-Iran Talks Over Tehran's Nuclear Programme: Billionaire Steve Witkoff Leads Donald Trump's Push To Curb Tehran's Atomic Programme; Veteran Diplomat Abbas Araghchi Heads Iran's Team.

The Taiwanese have said they are working fast to strike new trade and investment deals that suit the Trump administration, on top of the advanced-semiconductor giant's $100 billion investment this year alone in chip production in the US.

The US lawmakers also said that Taiwan was taking lessons from Ukraine in its defence against Russia and criticism from Trump, and is investing fast to make their military stronger, nimbler and less dependent on the US as the island's strongest deterrent against China. That includes seeking investment with Americans on drone warfare.

Senators Pete Ricketts and Coons, the ranking Republican and Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's East Asia subcommittee, spoke ahead of scheduled talks Friday with President Lai Ching-te, Defence Minister Wellington Koo and national security adviser Joseph Wu. Republican Senator Ted Budd also is on the trip.

In remarks carried by the official Central News Agency, Lai called for a “secure and sustainable economic and trade partnership” between the two sides. That would involve building “non-red supply chains,” for manufacturing that exclude Chinese involvement in order to “meet geopolitical and climate change challenges,” the agency quoted Lai as saying at the Presidential Office Building.

Such an approach would involve considerable challenges since producers of Taiwanese items sold in the US such as phones and electronics are mainly assembled in China.

The mission comes at a time when an economy-shaking trade war between the US and China has some warning that China could strike out at Taiwan, a self-governed island with a vibrant democracy and the world's top production of the most advanced semiconductors. China claims Taiwan as its territory, to be retaken by force if necessary.

Trump has repeatedly accused Taiwan of “stealing” the United States' computer chip industry. His criticism of Taiwan, and his insistence last year that “Taiwan should pay us” for its defence, have heightened concern that the US, Taiwan's strongest military partner, might decide not to get too involved if China were ever to attack Taiwan.

The 32% tariffs on Taiwan included in Trump's sweeping new tariffs on trade partners this month surprised many Taiwanese, who thought that their government had shown itself a true ally to Washington.

“Look past the rhetoric and look at the action,” Ricketts said, repeating a watchword of the Republicans on Trump's statements.

After saying he was in no rush to finish trade deals, the president said he thought he could wrap up talks “over the next three or four weeks”.

Another key Asian US partner, Japan, held its first round of tariff talks between top negotiators in Washington Friday, where both sides agreed to try to reach an agreement as quickly as possible and hold a second round of meetings later this month.

However, experts say reaching a full range of agreements with the dozens of nations now waiting on the Trump administration could take months or longer.

Ricketts cited the priority that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has placed on helping the Asia-Pacific secure itself against China. That included making the region one of the first he visited in office, Ricketts said.

Ricketts said Taiwan's leaders already had reached out to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for negotiations, moving quickly in the 90-day pause that Trump announced before the United States starts enforcing the new tariffs on most countries.

Lai, Taiwan's president, has pledged to increase Taiwan's military spending to 3% of its gross domestic product, up from about 2.5%, bringing it up to nearly a fifth of its overall budget.

Taiwan's own defense industry is also producing advanced weapons from submarines to small arms and anti-air missiles.

“Of course, there is the possibility that Xi Jinping would decide that this is the right time for the Chinese Communist Party to take aggressive action,” Coons said of the Chinese president.

“I think it's exactly the wrong thing for them to do,” Coons said. “I think they would find a forceful and united response.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)