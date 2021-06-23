Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): The White House on Tuesday acknowledged that President Joe Biden's administration is likely to fall short of his stated goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of American adults with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

"We set 70 per cent of adults as our aspirational target. We have met or exceeded it for most of our population. This is a remarkable achievement... Today, nearly 80 per cent of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated... For Americans who are 40 years old and over, 75 per cent have received at least one shot. For Americans 30 and older, we have met the President's goal of one shot. That's right, we have met the President's 70 per cent goal of all Americans 30 and over," he said.

Zients added that the nation has much to do in the age group of 18-26 as they have been less eager in receiving the jab. "However, with the Delta variant now spreading across the country and infecting younger people worldwide, it's is more important than ever that they get vaccinated," he added.

The White House COVID-19 response coordinator further said that it will take "a few extra weeks" to get 70 percent of all adults 18 and over with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the administration would meet Biden's second July 4 goal of getting 160 million Americans fully vaccinated "no later than mid-July."

According to The Hill, Biden has received much more positive ratings for his coronavirus response than his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. He had announced last week that 300 million coronavirus vaccine shots had been administered in his first 150 days.

Meanwhile, the White House is planning a large outdoor gathering on July 4 for military members, first responders and essential workers that will mark the progress against the deadly pandemic.

"The virus is in retreat in communities across the country. We are entering a summer of joy, a summer of freedom. This is cause for celebration and that's exactly what Americans will be able to do on July 4. Celebrate independence from the virus," said Zients during the briefing.

According to the COVID response coordinator, 16 states and Washington have already met Biden's target for adults 18 and above, but some red states have lagged behind in vaccination rates.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that vaccine rates for younger Americans have not reached those for older adults. All adults age 18 and up became eligible to receive coronavirus vaccines in mid-April, The Hill reported.

The new Delta variant has also added urgency to the White House's efforts to get more Americans vaccinated.

"It's a variant that is more easily transmissible, potentially deadlier, and particularly dangerous for young people. But the good news is, we have the solution. The science and the data are clear: The best way to protect yourself against these variants are to get fully vaccinated," Biden said in remarks from the White House last week. (ANI)

