Moscow [Russia], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States must lift its illegal sanctions off Iran's oil sector, but there does not seem to be any changes yet in that regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"The United States must cancel its illegal sanctions that prevent Iranian oil extraction sector from working in a regular manner and the energy sector of the country, in general. So far, we have not been seeing any signs that Washington is prepared to do something in that regard," Ryabkov told reporters.

However, the diplomat expressed hope that the situation in Iran's oil sector would improve in the coming year. (ANI/Sputnik)

