Washington DC [US], April 18 (ANI): A 39-year-old nurse from Miami, Florida has been arrested for threatening to kill US Vice President Kamala Harris, the local media reports said on Saturday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in a Florida district court, Niviane Petit Phelps made threats to kill and inflict bodily harm upon Harris, CNN reported.

After concerned authorises was notified of a threat to kill Harris in the month of March, an official was tasked to gather evidence, including videos and photographs that were sent by Phelps to her spouse.

"The videos generally depict Phelps complaining and speaking angrily to the camera about her hatred for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, among others," the complaint copy was quoted by CNN. "However, in these videos, Phelps also made statements about killing Vice President Harris."

"Kamala Harris you are going to die. Your days are numbered already," the complaint quoted Phelps as saying in one of the videos.

In another video, the accused said, "I'm going to the gun range. ... I swear to God, today is your day you're gonna die. 50 days from today, mark this day down."

According to the complaint, Phelps was angry at the time about Kamala Harris becoming Vice President but that she is "over it now."

"Phelps expressed how she believes Kamala Harris not actually 'black' and how during inauguration Kamala Harris disrespectfully put her hand on her clutch purse instead of the bible." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)