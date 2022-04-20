Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): The United States is expected to announce that it will provide a new military aid package to Ukraine this week for the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Sputnik News Agency reported citing US media on Tuesday (local time).

The new package will be similar in size to the latest one worth USD 800 million and will include both more artillery and tens of thousands of artillery rounds, the report said, citing Biden administration officials.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had said that his administration will provide Ukraine with an additional 800 million US dollars' worth of military aid including heavy artillery as Washington anticipated a "wider assault" by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

"The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself," Biden said in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine," Biden had said.

"These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters," he said, adding that the United States will continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from its allies and partners around the world.

The United States has committed 1.7 billion dollars in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its "special military operation".

However, White House on Monday (local time) said that President Biden has no plans to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There are no plans for the President to go," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki has said.

She also has informed that Washington has sent four planes loaded with security assistance to Ukraine over the weekend and made one more delivery on Monday.

The United States remains the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine.

Washington has committed more than USD 3.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Approximately USD 2.6 billion of the total amount was approved since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine at the end on February, according to the Defense Department.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. (ANI)

