US President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of APEC summit (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Washington, DC [US], April 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, the White House confirmed.

This comes amid increasing tensions between the two countries on a range of thorny issues from trade to tech to investment.

According to the White House statement, the two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference.

The call follows the two leaders' meeting in Woodside, California in November 2023.

"They reviewed and encouraged progress on key issues discussed at the Woodside Summit, including counternarcotics cooperation, ongoing military-to-military communication, talks to address AI-related risks, and continuing efforts on climate change and people-to-people exchanges," the statement read. President Biden further emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

He also raised concerns over China's support for Russia's defence industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security.

"He emphasized the United States' enduring commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

Moreover, US President Biden highlighted continued concerns about China's unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices, harming American workers and families.

"The President emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced US technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment," it added.

Furthermore, Biden and Jinping embraced the ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication through high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations in the upcoming weeks and months.

Ahead of the call, a senior administration official said that both the leaders will discuss the US-China bilateral relationship along with other various ongoing issues.

Moreover, they were also expected to discuss China's support for Russia's war against Ukraine and human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

The last time, the leaders had a conversation by phone was in July 2022, reported The Hill.

The call comes after the US and China's leaders committed to taking concrete actions to improve the relationship between both countries which has deteriorated over various issues.

Moreover, the US is also pushing for more predictable military-to-military communications between Washington and Beijing to avoid the potential for conflict in disputed waters, The Hill reported. (ANI)

