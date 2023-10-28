Washington, Oct 28 (PTI) US President Joe Biden will be travelling to San Francisco to host the representatives of the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member economies for the APEC Economic Leaders' Week.

Biden, who will be leaving the White House on November 14, has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the APEC Leadership Summit, but his visit has not been confirmed yet.

The president will highlight the strength and resilience of the US economy, "our longstanding economic ties with the Asia-Pacific, the surge of job-creating investments from APEC economies into the US in recent years, and the role of the US economy in driving growth and innovation in the Asia-Pacific and globally", White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"He will also reaffirm our commitment to partnering with APEC economies to chart the next chapter of sustainable, inclusive regional growth, further strengthen the ties between our economies and our populations, and support American families and workers," she said.

