Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): US President Joe Biden's doctor on Friday said that a skin lesion removed from the president's chest in February was a basal cell carcinoma, which is a type of cancer, his physician said. He stated that the cancerous tissue was successfully removed and Biden required no further treatment.

US President Joe Biden's physician Kevin C.O' Connor wrote in a letter to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that the lesion was removed and biopsied. According to the letter released by the White House, the skin lesion was removed from Biden's chest on February 16, as part of his comprehensive health assessment. According to the physican, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma.

"On 16 February, at Walter Reed National Medical Center, the President had a skin lesion removed from his chest as part of his comprehensive health assessment. This tissue was sent for traditional biopsy," Kevin C.O' Connor wrote in a letter to Karine Jean-Pierre.

"As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. The area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of biopsy. No further treatment is required," Kevin C.O' Connor further stated.

Kevin C.O' Connor stated that the site of biopsy has nicely healed and Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of the ongoing healthcare assessment.

US President Joe Biden's physician in the letter noted, "Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to 'spread' or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do." He stressed that the lesions have the potential to increase in size, causing more significant issue and challenges for surgical removal.

In February, Kevin C.O' Connor had said that Biden remains "healthy" and "vigorous" after his physical and is "fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," CNN reported. As per the news report, the exams of Biden's head, ears, eyes, nose and throat were normal.

Furthermore, a neurologic exam found no findings that would be consistent with stroke, multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's disease, as per the CNN report. As per the news report, Biden still faces a "stiff gait," the report said, and he was prescribed custom orthotics to help with his feet. US President Joe Biden continues to work out five days a week and his contact lens prescription was updated. (ANI)

