Cologny [Switzerland], January 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is set to join the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

The World Economic Forum in a post on X announced, recounting how he had addressed the Forum in 2025 just three days after his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

"President of the United States of America Donald Trump will join the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Find out more about WEF26 here: http://wef.ch/wef26 Watch his special address from Davos 2025, delivered just three days after his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States: https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2025/sessions/special-address-by-the-president-of-the-united-states-of-america/"

The WEF is to be held from January 19-23. World leaders from government, business, civil society and academia will convene in Davos to engage in forward-looking discussions to address global issues and set priorities.

The programme will be structured around five key global challenges where public-private dialogue and cooperation, involving all stakeholders, is necessary for progress. In addressing these challenges, growth, resilience, and innovation will serve as cross- cutting imperatives, guiding how leaders engage with today's complexity and pursue tomorrow's opportunities.

The five-day summit, which will run until January 23, is being held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue", with a focus on cooperation in a contested world, innovation-led growth, and inclusive development.

The summit aims to address pressing global economic, geopolitical, technological, and social challenges through collaborative discussion and strategic engagement.

According to the WEF, close to 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries are expected to participate, marking one of the largest and highest-level assemblies in the forum's history.

This includes around 400 senior political leaders, nearly 65 heads of state or government, and six leaders from the G7 group of advanced economies.

In addition to political leaders, the Forum's agenda will feature top officials from major international organisations, including Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, emphasising a broad multilateral focus. (ANI)

