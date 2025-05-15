Colombo, May 15 (PTI) The US has provided radiation and chemical detection equipment to the Sri Lankan Navy to boost the island's capacity to detect and respond to nuclear, radiological, and chemical threats in its maritime domain, officials said on Thursday.

"This advanced equipment is a vital tool for protecting Sri Lanka's maritime borders and ensuring the safety of the entire region," said US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.

The US Embassy in Colombo said the radiation and chemical detection equipment "valued at a million dollars enhances the Sri Lanka Navy's capability to conduct visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) operations in the Indian Ocean while strengthening its ability to detect and intercept hazardous chemical, radiological, and nuclear materials, safeguarding the nation's ports and maritime routes.”

Chung said by enhancing the Navy's ability to detect and respond to nuclear and radiological threats, the US is not just strengthening Sri Lanka's security; it is also safeguarding international shipping routes, protecting communities, and making sure that harmful materials don't reach America's and other countries' shores.

"This partnership is about keeping people safe, maintaining secure trade, and reinforcing our shared commitment to regional security," the envoy said.

