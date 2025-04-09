World News | US Reaffirms Support for Tibetan Cause Amid Rising Concerns over Rights and Cultural Suppression in Tibet

Geneva [Switzerland], April 9 (ANI): Representative Thinley Chukki and UN Advocacy Officer Phuntsok Topgyal from the Tibet Bureau in Geneva discussed with Tressa Rae Finerty, a member of the Senior Foreign Service and the Charge d'Affaires for the US Mission to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, as reported by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

According to the CTA report, during their conversation on April 4, both parties addressed a range of Tibet-related matters, particularly emphasizing the human rights conditions within Tibet, the ongoing hardships faced by Tibetans, and the necessity of safeguarding Tibet's distinctive culture, language, and religious identity.

The Representative was also gifted a copy of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama's latest publication, Voice for Voiceless. Referring to chapter 16 of the book, she urged for sustained international backing for the Tibetan cause and expressed appreciation to the US government for its sanctions against several Chinese officials under the US Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, as highlighted by the CTA report.

Charge d'Affaires Tressa Rae Finerty reinforced the US's steadfast commitment to supporting the Tibetan cause and the efforts of the Tibetan people to maintain their unique cultural and linguistic heritage. This meeting underscored the common values shared by the Tibetan movement and the US in promoting human rights, religious freedom, and peaceful dialogue, according to the CTA report.

Numerous Tibetans have taken to social media platforms to call on the Chinese government to restore Tibetan language education in schools, following the release of a white paper from Beijing claiming that Tibetan language rights are protected in the area, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The circumstances surrounding his death have sparked significant outrage and concern among Tibetans and human rights organizations globally, highlighting the severe and oppressive conditions endured by Tibetans under Chinese governance. Many are apprehensive that the silence surrounding his death reflects the Chinese government's wider strategy to stifle dissent and eliminate Tibetan culture and heritage. (ANI)

