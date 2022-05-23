Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): According to an official US report on border crossings, many soldiers of the former Afghan government had fled to Pakistan after the fall of Kabul.

The report also points out that the fall of border crossings into Pakistan and Iran also contributed to the collapse of the former Afghan government. It further reveals that Afghan soldiers started crossing into Pakistan weeks before Kabul fell to the Taliban in August 2021, reported Dawn.

"Many Afghan soldiers reportedly escaped to Pakistan as the Taliban attacks on districts and provincial capitals intensified weeks before the Afghan government's collapse," the report added.

Moreover, as per the reports by the UN refugee agency, more than 300,000 Afghans had fled to Pakistan between August 2021 and January 2022.

However, there was no information as to how many of them were from the military, as per the media portal.

Meanwhile, the office of Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said that the Taliban "started seizing border crossings with Pakistan and Iran, depriving the Afghan government of critical customs revenues". (ANI)

