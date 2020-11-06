Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): The US on Friday reported 121,888 new COVID-19 cases, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University.

According to Sputnik, the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in the US is "a record high" with regard to increase in daily infections in the country.

Presently, the US has 9.6 million cases -- the most cases in the world. The US also has the highest fatalities due to the coronavirus in the world with over 234,944 deaths.

Globally, there are 48,801,037 COVID-19 cases and 1,235,335 fatalities from the virus. (ANI)

