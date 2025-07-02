Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): Tammy Bruce, Spokesperson for the US Department of State said in a statement that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed the strength of the US-India relationship.

As per a statement issued by Bruce, in a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rubio highlighted the implementation of the US-India COMPACT.

"The Secretary also met separately with each of the ministers to strengthen bilateral cooperation. In his meeting with Foreign Minister Iwaya, the Secretary emphasized the US-Japan Alliance as vital to Indo-Pacific peace and prosperity and explored deeper security and energy sector cooperation with Japan. In his meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, the Secretary affirmed the strength of the U.S.-India relationship, highlighting implementation of the U.S.-India COMPACT which will enhance our two nations' collaboration on trade, defense, energy, countering illegal immigration, counternarcotics, and more. Finally, the Secretary met with Foreign Minister Wong to deepen cooperation through the US-Australia Alliance to enhance security in the Indo-Pacific and discuss cooperation on building secure critical mineral supply chains. As a proud Indo-Pacific nation, the United States will continue to deepen cooperation with Quad partners to protect our shared interests in the region," the statement read.

The leaders reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi in Washington today for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The officials reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and their resolve to work together to support peace, security, and prosperity in the region. The Foreign Ministers announced the launch of the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative, an ambitious expansion of our partnership to strengthen economic security and collective resilience by securing and diversifying critical mineral supply chains," the statement said.

Earlier, the Quad members unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, the Joint Statement from the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting stated. The members, referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. (ANI)

