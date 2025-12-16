Washington, DC [US], December 16 (ANI): The United States Senate has passed the Porcupine Act to speed up US defence sales and make it easier for American allies to transfer military equipment to Taiwan, reported focus Taiwan.

The bill, formally called the Providing Our Regional Companions Upgraded Protection in Nefarious Environments Act, was cleared by the Senate by unanimous consent last week. It will now be taken up by the US House of Representatives. If approved in identical form, it will be sent to the president for signature before becoming law.

The legislation amends the Arms Export Control Act to include Taiwan among countries eligible for shorter notification and reporting periods for arms purchases. It is also aimed at speeding up licensing procedures for US allies that want to transfer military equipment to Taiwan, as per Focus Taiwan

Under the bill, Taiwan would receive treatment similar to that given to NATO members, as well as Japan, Australia, South Korea, Israel and New Zealand, a group referred to as "NATO Plus".

The act further requires the US Secretary of State to decide within 90 days of the law taking effect whether an expedited approval process should be created for third-party transfers of weapons and defence services to Taiwan. This would apply to transfers from NATO and NATO Plus countries, including US-origin weapons sold or provided through military or commercial channels.

The Formosan Association for Public Affairs, a Washington-based Taiwan advocacy group, welcomed the Senate's move. In a statement, the group said the bill "removes critical bureaucratic hurdles to arming Taiwan, ensuring Taiwan maintains the capabilities necessary to deter invasion" by China, Focus Taiwan reported.

If enacted, the Porcupine Act would also create a formal mechanism to facilitate third-party transfers of US-made defence equipment, expanding the group of countries able to support Taiwan's defence and strengthening its ability to deter threats from China. (ANI)

