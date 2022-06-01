Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi and Taiwan Minister John Deng on Wednesday met virtually and launched the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, a move that is likely to evoke a strong reaction from China.

The two sides met under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO).

This new initiative intends to develop concrete ways to deepen the economic and trade relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth.

"As a key outcome of the meeting, both sides will work at pace under the auspices of AIT and TECRO to develop an ambitious roadmap for negotiations for reaching agreements with high-standard commitments and economically meaningful outcomes in the following trade areas: trade facilitation, regulatory practices, agriculture, supporting SMEs in trade, harnessing the benefits of digital trade, promoting worker-centric trade, supporting the environment and climate action, etc," the office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

This comes as China has warned the US against enhancing ties with the democratic island that Beijing regards as its island and threatens to overtake by force.

China today announced a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan, the third such exercise in the past month as tensions continue to rise in the Taiwan Strait.

"The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has recently organized joint combat-readiness security patrol involving multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a written statement on Wednesday.

These actions are a necessary response to the collusion activities between the US and the "Taiwan independence" forces, said the spokesperson.

He pointed out that the US has been making frequent moves on the Taiwan question recently, saying one thing and doing another, openly and secretly emboldening and supporting the 'Taiwan independence' forces, which will put Taiwan in a dangerous situation and bring serious consequences to itself.

This statement comes as 30 Chinese warplanes breached Taiwan's air defence identification zone or ADIZ on Monday, while US congressional delegation was on a surprise visit to Taiwan. (ANI)

