Washington, DC [US], January 21 (ANI): Claiming that China is "operating" the Panama Canal, President Donald Trump in his inaugural address on Monday said that "we're taking it back" as the US has been treated 'unfairly.'

After being sworn in as the 47th US President at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, he said, "The United States, I mean, think of this, spent more money than ever spent on a project before and lost 38 lives in the building of the Panama Canal. We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should never been made, and Panama's promise to us has been broken. "

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Says Will Take Back Panama Canal and Leave Paris Climate Accord (Watch Video).

Notably, after winning the US presidential elections last November, Trump has threatened to take control of the Canal accusing Panama of charging excessive rates on US ships passing through one of the busiest waterways in the world.

"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in November.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Announces National Emergency at Southern Border, Tariff Body.

The US largely built the canal in 1914 and administrated territory surrounding the passage for decades. But Washington fully handed control of the canal to Panama in 1999 after a period of joint administration.

At his inaugural address on monday, Trump also hinted at China's growing influence around the canal, which connects the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans.

Further, he also said that he will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

"America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth -- inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world," Trump said. "A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America."

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)