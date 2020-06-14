Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | US' Tallest Hanuman Statue Built in Delaware

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 09:06 AM IST
US' Tallest Hanuman Statue Built in Delaware
Delaware [USA], June 14 (ANI): The US' largest Hanuman statue of 25 feet height has been built in Delaware. It is the tallest statue of a Hindu God in the country.

It has been carved from a solid block of black granite and took over a year to complete the work, reported a local media.

"Once the statue is made according to a prescribed process by an artisan and is delivered to the temple, the temple priests normally conduct a 10 day, a 5 to 10-day rituals, mostly involving fire offerings and other rituals. And also the community is invited to bond with the statue," Delaware Public Media quoted Patibanda Sarma, president of Hindu Temple Association in Hockessin.

For proper installation of the statue, Yantra Pratishtha and Prana Prathishtha is done, he said while adding that amid the coronavirus pandemic there will not be much of a gathering during these ceremonies.

The Hanuman statue is the second largest religious statue in Delaware after Our Lady Queen of Peace statue at Holy Spirit Church in New Castle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

