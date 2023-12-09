New York [US], December 9 (ANI): Robert A Wood, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, said that his country does not support calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as it "would only plant the seeds for the next war."

In his remarks at the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, Robert A Wood stated that it continues to pose a threat to Israel and added, "An undeniable part of that reality is that if Israel unilaterally laid down its weapons today, as some Member States have called for, Hamas would continue to hold hostages."

He said, "And as of today, Hamas continues to pose a threat to Israel and remain in charge of Gaza. That is not a threat that any one of our governments would allow to continue to remain on our own borders. Not after the worst attack on our people in several decades.

For that reason, while the United States strongly supports a durable peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire. This would only plant the seeds for the next war - because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution," he added.

Wood called the UNSC's failure to condemn Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, including its acts of sexual violence and other unthinkable evils, "a serious moral failure." He emphasised that the UNSC's decision underscores the "fundamental disconnect between the discussions that we have been having in this Chamber and the realities on the ground."

He spoke about the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt for the release of hostages. Robert A Wood said Hamas' refusal to release young women hostages resulted in a breakdown in the pause and led to the resumption of the fighting.

He said that the US is doing everything possible to free the remaining hostages and reiterated that the ICRC must be permitted to access and provide medical treatment to the hostages held by Hamas. He stated that Israel must respect international humanitarian law and conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian harm.

Robert A Wood said, "It is tragic for the families of the hostages, who await word on the fate of their loved ones. We are doing everything possible to free the remaining hostages and reiterate our expectation that the ICRC be permitted to access and provide medical treatment to the hostages held by Hamas and other extremist groups.

"The war is equally tragic for civilians in Gaza. The scale of civilian suffering is devastating and heartbreaking. Hamas intentionally embeds itself within civilian areas. But that does not in any way change the fact that how Israel defends itself matters. We have been unequivocal: Israel must respect international humanitarian law and conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian harm," he added.

He noted that the US in every conversation has underscored that Israel must avoid mass displacement of civilians in southern Gaza and they must be provided ample time and opportunity to move, including through corridors that allow people to move safely from defined areas of hostilities.

Robert A Wood welcomed the Israeli government's decision to open Kerem Shalom for inspections and screening of humanitarian goods. He called attacks against UN shelters and facilities "unacceptable." He stated that Israel must avoid damage to civilian infrastructure like hospitals, power stations, water facilities, and telecommunications infrastructure. (ANI)

