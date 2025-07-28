Kathmandu, Jul 28 (PTI) The US Government will continue the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) project in Nepal despite the Trump administration's recent policy to discontinue development aid to some countries, the US Embassy said here on Monday.

“The US government review of foreign assistance has recommended to continue implementation of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Nepal Compact, and we have notified the government of Nepal of this decision,” said a press release issued by the US Embassy.

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

The US government, in a letter to the Nepalese Finance Ministry on July 24, informed of the continuation of MCC projects.

The USD 500 million MCC Compact project, along with the government of Nepal's additional USD 197 million contribution, supports prosperity and regional energy security by building electricity transmission infrastructure and improving the road network.

Also Read | Donkey Meat Trade Racket Busted in Islamabad: Pakistan’s IFA Seizes Over 1,000 kg of Unhygienic Donkey Meat, 50 Live Donkeys During Raid at Farmhouse in Tarnol; 1 Foreign National Arrested.

The projects forwarded under the MCC, as per the agreement with the Nepal government, were suspended after the executive order of the US President on January 20 this year.

However, it was reconsidered, thereby lifting the suspension on July 24, said the Finance Ministry sources.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)