Washington DC [United States], February 14 (ANI): In a significant announcement, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the United States will be increasing its military sales to India by billions of dollars and his administration is paving the way to provide India with F35 Stealth fighters.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters," Trump said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral talks.

Also Read | Donald Trump Reciprocal Tariff Policy: US President Announces Equivalent Reciprocal Tariffs on All Countries Exporting to America.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, the most widely-deployed fifth-generation fighter, took part in the 15th edition of Aero India, Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru earlier this month.

The fighter jet integrates advanced stealth, unparalleled situational awareness and networked combat capabilities.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Says It Will Free 3 More Hostages As Planned, Paving Way To Resolve Ceasefire Dispute With Israel.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions touched upon ways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with a focus on strategic technologies, as well as defense industrial cooperation and civil nuclear energy with an emphasis on small modular reactors, and counterterrorism.

They also discussed international, and regional issues of mutual interest.

At the Aero India, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), for the first time, showcased a full-scale model of India's first 5.5 Gen stealth aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) equipped with cutting-edge features.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had in March last year cleared the project to design and develop the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft fifth generation stealth fighter jet project to be undertaken by the DRDO.

Under the around Rs 15,000 crore project, Defence Research and Development Organisation's Aeronautical Development Agency would develop the stealth fighter jet and its technologies in partnership with various private and public sector agencies and build around five prototypes in around five years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)