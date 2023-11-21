Alaska [US], November 21 (ANI): A deadly shooting incident claimed two lives at a Walmart store in Anchorage, Alaska, Fox News reported, citing police.

The shooting, which took place on Sunday night (local time), resulted in the deaths of a man and a woman.

According to the police, the gunman is still on the run and has not been taken into custody as of yet.

Following reports of a shooting, officers from Anchorage police said they arrived at the Walmart parking lot near Dimond Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The identities of the victims are still not released, but the police officers said that a firearm was recovered from the incident site.

Although the specifics of the shooting remain unknown, according to the police, it appears to be an isolated event, Fox News reported.

In relation to the incident, no one has been taken into custody, and the identity of the suspect remains unknown as of now.

Anyone with surveillance footage of the area or information on the incident has been asked to contact dispatch at 907-786-8900 (option 0) or 3-1-1 (option #1) by the authorities, according to Fox News.

The investigation into the shooting incident remains underway. (ANI)

