Kentucky [US], July 14 (ANI): Two women were killed and two men were injured in a shooting incident at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, CNN reported, citing officials.

The shooting near the the Blue Grass Airport occurred at around 11:35 am ET after a police officer (state trooper) pulled over a vehicle on Terminal Drive after receiving a license plate reader alert.

While addressing a news conference on Sunday, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said the officer was shot before the suspect fled from the spot and carjacked a vehicle and reached Richmond Road Baptist Church about 15 miles away.

Weathers said preliminary informations suggests the suspect may be related to people at the church. However, the Lexington Police Chief did not elaborate further. He said the suspect then "fired his weapon at individuals on church property."

Three responding officers shot the suspect, who was declared dead at the spot, CNN reported. The shooter has been identified, however, the police did not reveal his name. Officials said the family of the shooter has not been notified.

The victims who were shot were identified as Beverly Gumm (72), Christina Combs (34). Weathers said the men who were injured in the shooting were taken to the hospital for treatment. He further said one man is in critical condition and the other is stable.

The injured officer (trooper) is also in stable condition. Police said the first shooting was not related to the airport. However, officials there said it affected a portion of Terminal Drive.

In a statement shared on X, airport officials stated, "Our team is on site guiding passengers to open parking. All flights and operations are now continuing as usual."

During the news conference, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said the church was described as small and its congregants are largely connected to one another.

Ginn said, "It's a very tight-knit group of people at the Richmond Baptist Church," adding he was able to inform family members regarding deaths right away.

Around the time of the shooting, a sermon at the church was livestreamed on Facebook. The church pastor, Jerry Gumm, had mentioned death about 10 times in the sermon, CNN reported.

In a statement, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked residents to thank law enforcement for their response to the incidents.

In a post on X, he stated, "Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let's give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police."

US Representative Andy Barr offered prayers for those injured in the shooting incident. In a post on X, he stated, "Praying for the Kentucky State Trooper injured today and all parishioners injured at Richmond Road Baptist Church. I'm monitoring this situation very closely and I'm grateful for the State Police and first responders involved in responding." In a statement, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman stated, "Today, violence invaded the Lord's House. The attack on law enforcement and people of faith in Lexington shocked the entire Commonwealth."

Meanwhile, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said he was "saddened to hear about the tragic shootings." He further said, "We are grateful for the brave first responders. Violence like this has no place in Kentucky." (ANI)

