Washington, DC [US], March 26 (ANI): In line with high-level discussions between US President Donald J Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the United States facilitated bilateral technical-level talks with a Ukrainian delegation from March 23-25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, an official press release by the White House stated.

Following these discussions, both nations agreed on key measures to enhance safety in the Black Sea, including ensuring secure navigation, preventing the use of force, and and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Additionally, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly transferred.

Another outcome of the talks was a joint agreement to develop concrete measures for implementing the commitment made by Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy to ban strikes against energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine, as per the press release.

This measure is aimed at reducing the destruction of critical facilities and maintaining stability in the region's energy sector. Both parties also welcomed the potential role of third countries in supporting the implementation of these maritime and energy-related agreements.

The United States and Ukraine reiterated their shared goal of working toward a sustainable and lasting peace. The United States reiterated to both sides President Donald J. Trump's imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement.

The US remains committed to facilitating negotiations between all parties to advance a peaceful resolution, aligned with the agreements reached in Riyadh, the press release stated.

The United States also extended its gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his leadership and hospitality in hosting these critical discussions, recognising the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing role in fostering diplomatic dialogue and conflict resolution efforts. (ANI)

