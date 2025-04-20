Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The world-famous UNESCO World Heritage site, the Taj Mahal, is being prepared for the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India.

The monument, which has welcomed many global leaders over the years, will now see Vice President Vance and his wife walking through the mausoleum and admiring its timeless beauty.

Earlier, in 2020, US President Donald Trump visited the Taj Mahal along with First Lady Melania Trump.

During his visit, Trump had described the monument by saying, "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India."

Sunil Shrivastava, a local, while speaking to ANI on the visit of the US Vice President, said, "It is a matter of good fortune for the residents of Agra that US Vice President JD Vance is coming to Agra. He will also visit the Taj Mahal, and we will get a very good response because of this."

He also expressed hope that a meeting between JD Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade issues such as tariffs would bring positive outcomes for India. He said this could open up new opportunities and help control inflation.

Shrivastava added that Vance's visit might also bring benefits to the tourism and visa sectors.

According to the official website of the Taj Mahal, the monument is considered the finest example of Mughal architecture--a style that blends Persian, Indian, and Islamic elements. In 1983, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and described as "the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage."

Vice President JD Vance will be in India from April 21 to 24. He is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Monday, April 21. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said he will be received at the Air Force Station in Palam at 10:00 am. A formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled the same day at 6:30 pm at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

On Tuesday, April 22, Vance will visit Jaipur, and on Wednesday, April 23, he will travel to Agra. He will leave India on Thursday, April 24, at 6:40 am.

Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the MEA, said that India is confident the visit will further strengthen India-US bilateral ties. (ANI)

