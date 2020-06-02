World News | US Violence: 79 Cases of Property Damage in Stores Run by Korean Americans

World. (File Image)

Seoul, Jun 2 (AP) South Korea's Foreign Ministry says it has far confirmed 79 cases of property damage at stores run by Korean Americans amid U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd.

The ministry, which held a teleconferencing meeting with diplomats based in the United States to review the demonstrations' impact on Korean Americans and South Korean citizens, said Tuesday it has yet to confirm any injuries or deaths.

The ministry says 50 cases of property damage were reported from Philadelphia, 10 from Minneapolis, five form Raleigh and four from Atlanta. (AP)

