Berlin [Germany], June 16 (ANI): A 21-year-old American woman has died after being assaulted and pushed down a steep slope by an American man near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle, in Bavaria, according to local police, CNN reported.

The woman died overnight after sustaining serious injuries, police in Bavaria said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Also Read | Tornado in Texas Photos and Videos: Devastating Scenes After Tornado Rips Through Perryton; One Dead, Several Injured.

The victim had gone for a hike on Wednesday with her friend, a 22-year-old American woman, near the historic "Marienbrucke," a bridge known for its views of the Neuschwanstein Castle, as per CNN.

The two women then met a 30-year-old American man who persuaded them to follow him down a hidden trail leading to a viewpoint, according to police.

Also Read | World’s Most Expensive Cities for Renting: Mumbai Has Highest Rent for 1-Bedroom Apartment in India, New York Tops Global List; Check Where Islamabad, London and Other Metros Stand.

A spokesperson at the prosecutor's office in the town of Kempten in Bavaria, Thomas Hoermann, told CNN that both the women were American tourists and the man was previously unknown to them.

According to the police, after leading the women down the trail, the man "physically attacked" the 21-year-old woman. The man then choked the 22-year-old woman and pushed her down a steep slope after she intervened to help her friend.

Police believe the man then attempted to commit a sexual offence against the 21-year-old victim. He then pushed her down the slope, causing her to fall about 50 meters below her friend, as per CNN.

The two women were rescued by the Fussen mountain rescue service Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Rescue services airlifted the 21-year-old to a hospital, where she later died. Her friend was able to speak when found by rescuers and was also taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Germany told CNN Thursday that the embassy is "aware of an incident involving multiple individuals in Germany" without confirming their nationalities, according to CNN.

"The US Consulate in Munich is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with authorities," the spokesperson said.

The embassy said it was not able to comment further at the time due to privacy considerations.

According to the police, the attacker, who fled the scene, is in police custody.

He is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and attempted sexual offence, police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)