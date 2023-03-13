New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Deputy Assistant Administrator (DAA) of the Bureau for Asia Agency for International Development (USAID), Anjali Kaur is on a visit to India from March 11 to 15. The United States and India are partnering together to solve some of the world's toughest development challenges, including climate change, health access and equity, and inclusive economic growth. Anjali Kaur, is visiting India to advance the US-India development partnership, and meet with government officials, development partners, and visit USAID-supported sites. While in New Delhi, on March 15, DAA Anjali Kaur will deliver a keynote address at an event commemorating Women's History Month and elevate women leaders and youth change-makers that are addressing gender-based violence, stigma and discrimination, and reducing barriers to equitable access to health services in their communities.

On Thursday, the US (local time) reiterated that India is a global strategic partner of America.

In a US State Department press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price said, "our message to India and about India is consistent. India is a global strategic partner of US," while replying on US Secretary of State Antony Blinkenrecent visit to India and his audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Secy did have an audience with PM when he was in Delhi for G20. I'm not in a position to detail what was exchanged between them," said Price.

Blinken was in India to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Raisina Dialogue.

"The engagements we've had with our Indian partners at the ministerial level, at the leader level, at all levels, have been in furtherance of deepening the already extensive ties between our two countries," said the US State Department spokesperson.

He said that the US want to deepen its global strategic partnership with India."There are various ways in which our two societies are intertwined. So every time we have an opportunity to meet with our Indian counterparts, it is an effort to deepen what is that already quite extensive global strategic partnership," said Price.

India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership", based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation, while the wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has established a long-term framework for India-US engagement.

Today, the India-US bilateral cooperation is broad-based and multi-sectoral, covering trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, high technology, civil nuclear energy, space technology and applications, clean energy, environment, agriculture and health.

Vibrant people-to-people interaction and support across the political spectrum in both countries nurture our bilateral relationship.

Under the new motto "Chalein Saath Saath: Forward Together We Go", both countries are trying to enhance cooperation. The officials of both countries are often in touch with each other at political and official levels and have organized a wide-ranging dialogue on global issues that have a direct impact on their growing economies.

Under the presidency of Joe Biden, India-US relations can prove to be a defining alliance in the days to come. Both countries are in a position where they need each other as a helping hand. The successful future of the relationship between the two countries will largely depend upon how the US engages with India. Continuing strategic cooperation between both countries will be a win-win situation for India and the US. (ANI)

