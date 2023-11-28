Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): Martina A. Strong, the Ambassador of the United States to the United Arab Emirates revealed that American companies secured over USD 128 billion in deals for cutting-edge American technology, innovative products, and premium services during the Dubai Airshow, including a USD 52 billion deal between Eates Airlines and Boeing.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the ambassadress underscored the UAE's significance as a market for American companies, highlighting the presence of over 1,500 American businesses, many of which are global leaders in their respective industries.

Also Read | Thailand Wedding Horror: 'Drunk' Groom Guns Down Wife, Three Others at Reception in Nam Khieo; Later Dies by Suicide.

These companies are drawn to the UAE's strategic location, its pro-business environment, and its gateway to burgeoning regional markets, she noted.

Strong further emphasised the strength of the US investment landscape, characterised by a dynamic market and a robust regulatory framework that fosters growth and innovation.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Extended: Israel and Hamas Agree To Extend Truce for Two More Days, and Free More Hostages and Prisoners.

Additionally, diversity remains a cornerstone of the American workforce, the diplomat remarked. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)